KARACHI Feb 14 Pakistan have recalled former captain Shoaib Malik and wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal for next month's World Twenty20 in Bangladesh.

Malik has not featured in a Twenty20 for his country since November while Akmal returns after last playing for his side at the 2013 Champions Trophy in England.

Middle-order batsman Fawad Alam, who has not been picked since 2010, is also back in the 15-man squad as is paceman Umar Gul who has played only three one-day internationals in the last 11 months due to knee surgery.

"Malik, Kamran and Fawad have been rewarded for their good form in domestic cricket," said acting chief selector Azhar Khan.

"Unfortunately Mohammad Irfan has not been picked because of fitness issues."

Paceman Irfan has not played for Pakistan since injuring his hip in a T20 against South Africa in Dubai in November and doctors have told him to rest for up to two months.

Squad:

Mohammad Hafeez (captain), Shahid Afridi, Ahmed Shehzad, Shoaib Malik, Kamran Akmal, Sharjeel Khan, Saeed Ajmal, Umar Gul, Sohaib Maqsood, Junaid Khan, Bilawal Bhatti, Anwar Ali, Zulfiqar Babar, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Talha. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)