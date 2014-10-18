Cricket-Afghanistan wicketkeeper Shahzad fails doping test
April 14 Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
KARACHI Oct 18 Pakistan included three uncapped players on Saturday in their squad for the two-test series against Australia in the United Arab Emirates.
Batsman, Haris Sohail, pace bowler Imran Khan and leg spinner Yasir Shah were named in a squad trimmed down to 16.
Sohail, a left-hander, scored a century in the four-day tour match against Australia in Sharjah which concluded in a surprising victory for Pakistan A on Saturday.
Shah played one-day internationals against Zimbabwe in 2011.
Veteran opener Taufiq Umar was recalled to the squad and Mohammad Hafeez has recovered from a hand injury.
"The side is a nice blend of experience and youth and it has been selected keeping in mind the World Cup 2015," chief selector Moin Khan said in a statement.
Pakistan have not defeated Australia in a test match since 1995 and not won a test series against them since 1994.
The first test begins on Oct. 22 in Dubai. Pakistan squad: Ahmed Shehzad, Asad Shafiq, Azhar Ali, Taufiq Umar, Younus Khan, Shan Masood, Haris Sohail, Misbah-ul-Haq (Capt), Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Ehsan Adil, Muhammad Talha, Imran Khan, Rahat Ali, Yasir Shah, Zulfiqar Babar. (Editing by Ed Osmond)
CAPE TOWN, April 13 England limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has been unveiled as one of eight "marquee" players for South Africa’s new domestic Twenty20 competition to be played in November and December this year.