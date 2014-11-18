* New Zealand post 403 all out in first innings

* Kiwi spinners remove both Pakistan openers (Updates at close)

Nov 18 New Zealand's batting tail wagged to take them to 403 in their first innings before they returned to dismiss Pakistan's openers on the second day of the second test in Dubai on Tuesday.

After frustrating the Pakistani bowlers with his defiant unbeaten 32, Kiwi leg-spinner Ish Sodhi spun a ball past Shan Masood's (13) bat and hit the middle stump.

Sodhi's spin partner Mark Craig then drew the other opener Taufeeeq Umar (16) out of his crease to get him stumped.

Pakistan were 34 for two wickets at stumps, 369 runs behind their opponents with eight first innings wickets in hand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Younus Khan, who has hit three centuries and a double hundred in his last six test innings, was batting on one with Azhar Ali (four) at the other end.

Resuming on 243 for three, New Zealand conceded the morning session to Pakistan, who claimed three wickets for 52 runs to peg back the Kiwis.

Corey Anderson drove an Ehsan Adil delivery straight to Azhar at cover after adding two runs to his overnight score of seven.

BEAUTIFUL DELIVERY

Tom Latham could not add to his career-best overnight score of 137, caught behind in the next over off a beautiful Rahat Ali delivery that lured the batsman into a drive before the slight away movement took an edge.

Left-handed Latham's 269-ball knock included 11 fours and a six.

Jimmy Neesham (17) resisted the Pakistani spinners for almost an hour before chipping a Yasir Shah delivery to rival captain Misbah-ul-Haq at midwicket.

It was the 68-run seventh wicket stand between BJ Watling (39) and Mark Craig (43) that propped up New Zealand in the second session.

Azhar dismissed Watling to end the blooming partnership but Sodhi's rearguard resistance ensured New Zealand posted a decent total against a Pakistan team leading the three-match series 1-0.

For Pakistan, left-arm spinner Zulfiqar Babar (4-137) wrecked the Kiwi lower order after his limited success against the frontline batsmen. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Ken Ferris)