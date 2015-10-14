* Pakistan declare on 523-8

ABU DHABI Oct 14 Pakistan declared their first innings on 523 for eight shortly after Shoaib Malik's marathon knock of 245 came to an end in the final session of the second day's play in the opening test against England in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old Malik made the third-highest score ever by a Pakistan batsman against England before falling to Ben Stokes while attempting to drag the bowler from outside off stump through midwicket.

His shot found the hands of Ian Bell, who dropped two catches on the first day but managed to hold on to the catch above his head.

Stokes ended with figures of four for 57 as he took three wickets in the first 45 minutes after the tea break, with Sarfraz Ahmed (two) and Zulfiqar Babar (zero) falling tamely.

After failing to take a wicket in the first two sessions of the day, it took Mark Wood just three balls after tea to break the the partnership of Malik and Asad Shafiq, with the latter falling leg before for 107.

The duo added 248, which was the highest ever fifth-wicket partnership for Pakistan against England. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty/Sudipto Ganguly)