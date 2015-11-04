* Pakistan reach 319-8 at break

Nov 4 Opener Mohammad Hafeez struck his ninth test century to help Pakistan stretch their lead to 247 runs against England at tea on the penultimate day of the third and final test in Sharjah on Wednesday.

Resuming on 146-3, Pakistan reached 319 for eight at the break to boost their chances of winning the series after the second test victory in Dubai handed them a 1-0 lead.

Captain Misbah-ul-Haq (38) and Hafeez (151) fell in quick succession in the afternoon session after Pakistan had lost the only wicket of nightwatchman Rahat Ali (zero) in the morning.

But England's hopes of restricting Pakistan was dampened as Asad Shafiq (31 not out) and Sarfraz Ahmed (36) added 55 for the seventh wicket to boost the advantage.

The tourists begun the fourth day in positive fashion, challenging the umpire's not out verdict against Hafeez on the first ball of the day off leg-spinner Adil Rashid but could not get it overturned.

Wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow also missed a stumping chance in the same over.

Right-hander Hafeez made them pay as he brought up his century with a sweep for a single off Rashid and continued to frustrate the touring side with Stuart Broad dropping a tough return catch from him.

When in control, Hafeez timed the ball beautifully and hit 15 boundaries and three sixes in his knock.

Misbah joined Hafeez at the crease after James Anderson removed Rahat early and the duo added 93 for the fifth wicket to swell Pakistan's lead. Hafez was eventually caught at long-on against off-spinner Moeen Ali to leave Pakistan on 257-6.

The 41-year-old Misbah was out leg before to an innocuous delivery from Broad soon after England took the second new ball.

Sarfraz produced a confident knock before left-armer Samit Patel managed to spin one past his stumps to hit the wicket.

England had a chance to dismiss Shafiq too but James Anderson put down a simple chance to give the batsman a reprieve, but the tourists did remove Yasir Shah (4) with the last ball before tea to Rashid. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Amlan Chakraborty/Patrick Johnston)