JOHANNESBURG Feb 2 South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn took six for eight as Pakistan collapsed to their lowest test total of 49 on the second day of the first test at the Wanderers on Saturday.

Pakistan's previous lowest innings total was 53 against Australia in Sharjah in 2002.

Steyn, the world leading paceman, recorded his best test figures at home against a Pakistan batting lineup who were unable to cope with the pace and bounce of a lively Wanderers' pitch.

South Africa were dismissed for 253 after winning the toss and electing to bat with Pakistan off-spinner Mohammed Hafeez capturing a career-best four for 16.

Steyn dismissed Hafeez in his first over of the day when the opener got a faint edge which went straight through to wicketkeeper AB de Villiers after failing to add to his overnight total of six.

Debutant Nasir Jamshed survived a television referral from Vernon Philander when the bowler was convinced he had him lbw, only for the replay to confirm the ball was going over the top.

Two balls later, Steyn swung the ball into Jamshed (2) and trapping him in front. The batsman challenged umpire Billy Bowden's decision, but this time Hawk-eye had the ball crashing into the leg stump.

Veteran Younus Khan lasted just five balls before he pushed forward to a full Steyn delivery and edged to Graeme Smith at first slip without scoring.

Forty-two dots ball in a row followed Younus's dismissal as Azhar Ali and captain Misbah-ul-Haq tried simply to survive the South African onslaught.

They managed to tentatively push the score on to 36 before Ali (13) received a vicious bouncer from Kallis that was headed for his throat. He tried to get his bat in the way, but could only fend the ball to De Villiers behind the stumps.

Misbah (12) became Kallis' second victim in controversial circumstances after Bowden gave a caught behind decision not out and South Africa reviewed.

There appeared to be no evidence of a nick on the hot spot replay but third umpire Steve Davis from Australia chose to overturn the decision.

The session got worse for Pakistan when Asad Shafiq (1) chased a wide delivery from Philander and succeeded only in edging to de Villiers for his fourth catch of the innings.

Two balls later and a reckless Umar Gul (0) flayed at another wide delivery, the edge providing Graeme Smith with a comfortable catch in the slips.

Saeed Ajmal lasted just two balls after lunch before he became Steyn's fourth victim. The thick edge was flying to first slip but de Villiers produced a diving effort to take the catch.

Steyn picked up his fifth wicket when he induced an edge from Sarfraz Ahmed that was much simpler for de Villiers, who equaled the South African record for most wicketkeeper dismissals in a test innings held jointly by Mark Boucher and Dennis Lindsay

The innings was completed when Rahat Ali edged to Faf du Plessis in the slips and was out for a duck. Steyn was once again the wicket taker.