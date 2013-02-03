JOHANNESBURG Feb 3 Pakistan showed some second innings improvement to reach 47 for one at lunch in their chase for a mammoth 480-run victory target on day three of the first test against South Africa at the Wanderers on Sunday.

The visitors need 433 runs with nine wickets in hand but it was still a better show compared to their record low test score of 49 in the first innings with the top order showing a greater degree of patience at the crease.

The only Pakistani wicket to fall was that of Mohammed Hafeez as he glanced a leg-side ball from Vernon Philander, but succeeded only in providing wicketkeeper AB De Villiers with a catch behind the stumps.

Debutant Nasir Jamshed (39 not out) was troubled by a number of balls into his body, one providing a deflection off his gloves that fell just out of reach of Dean Elgar at short leg off Morne Morkel. However, the batsman has also played some classy shots all round the ground.

He will resume after lunch with Azhar Ali (five), the pair having added 40 for the second wicket.

South Africa made a fast start this morning when they resumed their second innings, scoring 68 runs in just nine overs before declaring on 275 for the loss of three wickets.

Resuming on his overnight 63, de Villiers led the charge with a sparkling unbeaten century off 117 balls.

He was ably supported by Hashim Amla, who moved from his overnight 50 to 74 not out by the time Graeme Smith called the players in with 50 minutes of the morning session gone.

By that time the pair had put on a Wanderers record fourth wicket test partnership of 176, beating the previous mark of 147 they had set against Australia in the 2011/12 season. (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)