(Updates at close)

By Nick Said

PRETORIA Feb 23 Debutant paceman Kyle Abbott left Pakistan in tatters with seven first innings wickets as South Africa bowled out the tourists for 156 on the second day of the third test at Centurion on Saturday.

Abbott took seven for 29, the best-ever test bowling figures at Centurion, to force Pakistan to follow-on after South Africa had amassed 409 in their first innings.

Pakistan's fortunes failed to improve in the second innings as they limped to 14 for one at the close of play. Mohammad Hafeez (0) played the very first ball of the innings on to his stumps from a Dale Steyn delivery.

But the real damage was done in Pakistan's first turn at bat. Imran Farhat (30) had already survived an lbw dismissal from Rory Kleinveldt that was overturned on review when he was trapped in front by Vernon Philander.

Hafeez (18) then became the first test victim for Abbott as he was caught at gully by Dean Elgar in the paceman's first over.

With the next ball Philander removed Azhar Ali (six) after his off-stump was knocked back by a ball that kept low and took the edge of the bat.

Younus and Misbah-ul-Haq (10) advanced the score to 75 before the latter edged Abbott to Alviro Petersen at second slip and he pulled off an excellent low catch to his left.

The procession of wickets followed after tea, Asad Shafiq (6) was lbw to Steyn, before the tourists again lost wickets in consecutive balls. The mode of dismissal was the same, caught at first slip by Smith off the bowling of Abbott with Sarfraz Ahmed (17) and Saeed Ajmal (0) the victims.

Pakistan had no answer to the bounce and movement Abbott was getting off the pitch and he claimed the last three wickets too. Ehsan Adil (9) was caught by third slip Faf du Plessis, while Mohammad Irfan (0) edged to Elgar at fourth slip.

Younus (33) tried to farm the strike from there on in, but he was trapped lbw to end the innings and give Abbott his seventh wicket.

Earlier, a century from AB de Villiers (121) and a career-best 74 from Philander helped South Africa past the 400-mark before they were all out just before lunch.

De Villiers (121) reached his century off 186 balls, needing just two runs on the second morning to complete the milestone.

The visitors took the remaining four South African wickets for the addition of 75 runs on the second morning with Rahat Ali recording career best figures of six for 127 in his second test.

South Africa lead the three-match series 2-0 having won the first test in Johannesburg by 211 runs, before clinching the series with a four-wicket victory in Cape Town. (Editing by Pritha Sarkar)