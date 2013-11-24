CAPE TOWN Nov 24 Newcomers Anwar Ali and Bilawal Bhatti put together a match-winning partnership and shared in five wickets as Pakistan beat South Africa by 23 runs in the first one-day international at Newlands on Sunday.

The two bowlers, making their ODI debuts, put on 74 runs for the eighth wicket to take Pakistan to a respectable 218 for nine off their 50 overs before bowling out South Africa for 195 in their second-last over.

Pakistan take the lead in the three-match series after losing 4-1 to South Africa earlier this month in a five-match ODI series in the United Arab Emirates.

Man of the match Ali produced a swashbuckling 43 to remain unbeaten at the end of the innings while Bhatti added a valuable 39 as they took Pakistan from 131 for seven to a defendable total.

"I was really happy with the effort of the two debutants, they really won the game for us," said captain Misbah-ul-Haq at the post-match presentation. "They gave us some hope to take us past 200."

Jacques Kallis scored 50 on his return to the one-day international arena after an absence of almost two years, but early wickets kept tumbling about him as South Africa struggled in their reply before eventually being bowled after 48.1 overs.

A perfect yorker from Bhatti bowled Morne Morkel for the last wicket to give the paceman figures of 3-37. Ali bowled Kallis as he took 2-24.

The next match is in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday. (Editing by Clare Fallon)