GALLE, Sri Lanka Aug 10 Spin twins Rangana Herath and Dilruwan Perera enlivened the home crowd by capturing three wickets in the afternoon to push Pakistan towards the brink of defeat in the first test against Sri Lanka on Sunday.

At tea on the fifth day, Pakistan were teetering on 153 for eight wickets, a lead of just 71 with only two second innings wickets in hand and one session remaining of a thrilling match that had appeared destined for a draw after four days.

Pakistan will be pinning their hopes on Sarfraz Ahmed (29 not out) to steer the tourists to safety after Sri Lanka had captured four wickets in the session at the cost of just 87 runs.

Pakistan had looked relatively composed at the crease after lunch until Sri Lanka took two wickets off three balls as spinners Herath and Perera combined to reduce the visitors to 111-6.

Herath ended Azhar Ali's stubborn knock of 41 off 151 balls by having him caught behind by Niroshan Dickwella off an edge, and Perera got rid of Misbah-ul-Haq lbw for 28 when he went back to a delivery that was pitched in line with the stumps.

The umpire was not convinced by the height of the ball but Sri Lanka successfully challenged his decision.

Misbah had earlier survived an lbw decision against Perera on eight when the umpire also got it wrong. The Pakistan captain lodged a successful challenge when replays showed the ball brushing his glove.

Herath pushed Pakistan further into trouble by getting rid of Asad Shafiq lbw for eight with an arm ball that beat his forward prod.

This time, the review system came to Sri Lanka's aid after the umpire had ruled Shafiq not out.

ERANGA'S 50TH

Sri Lanka completed a fine session when Shaminda Eranga, brought back for the final over before tea, had Abdur Rehman caught behind by Dickwella for one.

Eranga's first wicket of the match was also his 50th test victim.

Earlier, Sri Lanka picked up three wickets in an absorbing morning session to turn the screw on Pakistan and leave them wobbling on 66-4 at lunch.

Sri Lanka quickly removed nightwatchman Saeed Ajmal in the sixth over of the morning when he edged paceman Dhammika Prasad to Dickwella with his score on four.

Off-spinner Perera then dismissed opener Ahmed Shehzad for 16 when he was trapped in front of the wicket as he pushed forward.

Shehzad opted against reviewing the umpire's decision, something he will regret with television replays suggesting that the ball was missing leg stump.

Herath wrapped up a good morning for Sri Lanka by getting rid of first innings centurion Younus Khan for 13, bowled between bat and pad by an arm ball as he played for the turn.

The second test in the two-match series starts in Colombo on Thursday and will be the final appearance of former Sri Lankan captain Mahela Jayawardene in the longer form of the sport. (Editing by John O'Brien)