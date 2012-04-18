KARACHI, April 18 Pakistan officials are hoping
this month's mini home series against Bangladesh will finally
convince neighbouring India to renew bilateral cricket ties
between the two Asian cricket powerhouses.
Bangladesh will become the first foreign team to play full
internationals in Pakistan since March 2009 when Sri Lankan
cricketers and officials were attacked by gunmen in Lahore.
Foreign teams have shunned Pakistan since the attack, which
killed six Pakistani policemen, meaning they have had to play
their "home" matches at neutral venues.
"We are hopeful that after Bangladesh play in Pakistan it
will lead to more international matches in the country,"
Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Zaka Ashraf told a news
conference on Wednesday.
"(Pakistan) President Asif Zardari's visit to India should
come as a breakthrough in the revival of Indo-Pak cricket."
India have frozen all bilateral cricket ties with Pakistan
since 166 people were killed during a three-day siege in Mumbai
in 2008. The only gunman arrested following the attacks is a
Pakistani national.
"I am hopeful of bilateral ties with India being resumed
soon because I had a very constructive meeting with the BCCI
President Srinivasan and his attitude was very positive," added
Ashraf.
"We are now very confident that we can organise the series
without security issues."
Bangladesh will play a one-day international on April 29 and
a Twenty20 match the next day in Lahore.
(Editing by Pritha Sarkar)