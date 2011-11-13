KARACHI Nov 13 Pakistan are willing to
tour India next year to break an impasse over the restoration of
bilateral cricket ties between the countries, the country's new
cricket chief said on Sunday.
" It is absolutely necessary for Pakistan and India
to play bilateral matches and for this purpose if required we
are even willing to send our team to India next year," Zaka
Ashraf, the new chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board
(PCB), told reporters.
Before leaving for Dubai for a meeting with International
Cricket Council (ICC) officials, Ashraf said he had written to
the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India
(BCCI).
"I have sent a letter to the BCCI president, N. Srinivasan,
urging him to work towards restoring bilateral ties as soon as
possible," Ashraf said.
India froze bilateral cricket ties after 166 people were
killed in the 2008 Mumbai attacks which it blamed on
Pakistan-based militants. It also cancelled a full test tour to
Pakistan in early 2009.
The ICC's future tours programme includes a Pakistan tour to
India for a test series in March and April next year but, until
now, the PCB has said it first wanted compensation for the
cancelled 2009 tour.
"Cricket has always played a positive role in improving ties
between us," said Ashraf. "I have requested the Indian board
president to finalise the series as soon as possible."
(Editing by Clare Fallon. To comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
((clare.fallon@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters
Messaging: clare.fallon.reuters.com@reuters.net)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for more cricket