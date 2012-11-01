Champion Muguruza beaten by France's Mladenovic in last 16
PARIS Defending champion Garbine Muguruza of Spain was knocked out of the French Open when she lost 6-1 3-6 6-3 in the fourth round against France's Kristina Mladenovic on Sunday.
MUMBAI India and Pakistan will resume bilateral cricket ties with a Twenty20 international in Bangalore on Christmas Day, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Thursday.
The two teams will play a second T20 match in Ahmedabad before taking part in three one-day internationals in Chennai, Kolkata and Delhi, the BCCI said in a statement.
Bilateral cricket between the nuclear-armed neighbours were suspended after the 2008 Mumbai attacks in which 166 people were killed. India blame Pakistan-based militants for the incident.
India and Pakistan have fought three wars in the past 65 years and already fragile relations were further strained since the carnage when gunmen attacked two upmarket hotels, a busy railway terminal and a fashionable cafe in Mumbai.
The last series between the two sides was Pakistan's tour of India in 2007 although Pakistan travelled to India to play the 50 overs World Cup semi-final in Mohali last year.
Tour itinerary:
December 25 - 1st T20 International in Bangalore
December 27 - 2nd T20 International in Ahmedabad
December 30 - 1st One Day International in Chennai
January 3 - 2nd One Day International in Kolkata
January 6 - 3rd One Day International in Delhi
(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by John Mehaffey)
PARIS Venus Williams' chances of adding a first French Open title to her collection of seven grand slams faded on Sunday after the 36-year-old was beaten 5-7 6-2 6-1 by Swiss Timea Bacsinszky in the French Open fourth round.