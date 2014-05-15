May 15 Pakistan have signed a "memorandum of understanding" with India to play up to 14 tests, 30 one-day and 12 Twenty20 internationals between 2015 and 2023, ESPN Cricinfo has reported.

Four of the six series would be hosted by Pakistan, who currently play their "home" series in the United Arab Emirates, the website reported, citing a senior Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official.

The neighbours have not played a test series since before the deadly 2008 attacks on Mumbai, which the Indian government blamed on militants from Pakistan.

The report said the agreement was the result of Pakistan's conditional support for the reorganisation of the International Cricket Council (ICC), which would give India more influence over the sport's global governing body. (Writing by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)