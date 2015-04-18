DHAKA, April 18 Pakistan seam bowler Ehsan Adil will miss the ongoing one-day international series in Bangladesh due to a hamstring injury and has been replaced by Umar Gul, the country's cricket board said on Saturday.

"Ehsan Adil out of Bangladesh series due to hamstring injury. Umar Gul will replace him," the Pakistan Cricket Board said on Twitter.

Adil was not part of the Pakistan team which went down by 79 runs in the first of the three matches, their first ODI defeat by Bangladesh in 16 years.

Right-arm paceman Gul, who has played 125 ODIs, is himself returning from an ankle injury that kept him out of the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Left-arm spinner Zulfiqar Babar was named as a replacement on Friday for injured leg-spinner Yasir Shah.

The teams meet at the Shere Bangla National Stadium for the second ODI on Sunday and return to the venue for the third and final match on Wednesday. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)