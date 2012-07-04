UPDATE 1-Cricket-Impressive England secure semi-final spot
June 6 Hosts England became the first team to qualify for the Champions Trophy semi-finals after hammering New Zealand by 87 runs in Cardiff to stay top of Group A on Tuesday.
COLOMBO, July 4 Pakistan declared their second innings at 100 for two wickets after tea, leaving Sri Lanka to chase 261 for victory off a minimum of 37 overs on the fifth and final day of the second test on Wednesday.
Scores: Pakistan 551-6 declared (Mohammad Hafeez 196, Azhar Ali 157, Misbah-ul-Haq 66 not out, Taufiq Umar 65; Rangana Herath 3-164) & 100-2 declared v Sri Lanka 391 (Kumar Sangakkara 192, Tillakaratne Dilshan 121; Junaid Khan 5-73, Abdur Rehman 4-78). (Editing by Peter Rutherford)
