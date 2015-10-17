Cricket-England's Finn out to impress selectors in Ireland series
May 2 England fast bowler Steven Finn is hoping to impress the selectors during the two-match one-day series against Ireland after being left out of the Champions Trophy squad.
ABU DHABI Oct 17 Pakistan were 173 all out in their second innings on Saturday, setting England a target of 99 to win the first test with about an hour's play remaining.
Abu Dhabi's benign pitch had tormented both teams' bowlers in the first four days of play, but belatedly came to life on the last day.
Seamer James Anderson ripped into Pakistan's higher order before lunch and England spin duo Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali then claimed seven wickets between them as Pakistan collapsed from 139-4 to 173 all out.
In the morning, England declared on 598 for nine, 75 runs ahead. (Editing by Toby Davis)
NEW DELHI, May 2 England all-rounder Ben Stokes proved the $2.17 million that Rising Pune Supergiants splashed to secure his service in the Indian Premier League was a smart investment as he blasted a match-winning century against Gujarat Lions on Monday.