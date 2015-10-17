ABU DHABI Oct 17 Pakistan were 173 all out in their second innings on Saturday, setting England a target of 99 to win the first test with about an hour's play remaining.

Abu Dhabi's benign pitch had tormented both teams' bowlers in the first four days of play, but belatedly came to life on the last day.

Seamer James Anderson ripped into Pakistan's higher order before lunch and England spin duo Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali then claimed seven wickets between them as Pakistan collapsed from 139-4 to 173 all out.

In the morning, England declared on 598 for nine, 75 runs ahead.