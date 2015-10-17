Cricket-England's Finn out to impress selectors in Ireland series
May 2 England fast bowler Steven Finn is hoping to impress the selectors during the two-match one-day series against Ireland after being left out of the Champions Trophy squad.
ABU DHABI Oct 17 England declared on 598 for nine on the final morning of the first test in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, 75 runs ahead of Pakistan with both teams still to bat again.
England had resumed on 569-8, with Adil Rashid and Stuart Broad at the crease as the tourists sought to build a defendable lead before putting Pakistan into bat.
Paceman Imran Khan clean bowled Rashid (12), the ball moving off the seam to put England on 590-9.
Broad was 17 not out and James Anderson unbeaten on three as captain Alastair Cook declared after 10 morning overs.
With potentially 20 wickets still to fall, a draw is the most likely result in the first match of a three-test series.
The second test in Dubai will start on Oct. 22, with the concluding match in Sharjah from Nov. 1. (Editing by John O'Brien)
NEW DELHI, May 2 England all-rounder Ben Stokes proved the $2.17 million that Rising Pune Supergiants splashed to secure his service in the Indian Premier League was a smart investment as he blasted a match-winning century against Gujarat Lions on Monday.