Britain Cricket - England v Pakistan - Fourth One Day International - Headingley - 1/9/16Pakistan's Mohammad Irfan celebrates taking the wicket of England's Alex HalesAction Images via Reuters / Lee SmithLivepic

Pace bowler Mohammad Irfan was provisionally suspended on Tuesday as part of an anti-corruption investigation into the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 tournament.

The 34-year-old, who has represented Pakistan in all forms of international cricket, has been charged with two violations of the Pakistan Cricket Board's anti-corruption code and has 14 days to respond to the charge.

"He has also been provisionally suspended with immediate effect from participating in all forms of cricket," the PCB said.

"The PCB's investigation will continue with regard to any questionable activity by any player and player support personnel as it carries on with its mission of eliminating the menace of corruption from cricket."

The PCB said last month it was investigating whether an international betting syndicate was trying to influence matches in the PSL.

Irfan is the fourth player to be suspended in relation to this case. Batsmen Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif were provisionally suspended in February, while former Pakistan opener Nasir Jamshed was suspended and arrested in England as part of the same investigation, later being let out on bail.

