KARACHI, June 3 Pakistan paceman Mohammad Irfan, who at 7-foot-1 (2.1 metres) is one of the tallest players in international cricket, is targeting next year's 50-over World Cup after finally shrugging off a long-standing injury.

The 31-year-old has been sidelined since October because of a hip problem.

"I am feeling 100 percent fit," Irfan told reporters on Tuesday. "I have been advised to take care of my fitness and play in selected matches which is why I will now consider playing only Twenty20 and one-day cricket.

"I want to play in the 2015 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. It is an event which is important for every player."

Irfan has played in four tests, 27 one-dayers and seven Twenty20s for Pakistan. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)