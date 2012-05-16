KARACHI May 16 Opening batsman Nasir Jamshed has been ruled out of Pakistan's tour to Sri Lanka next month after sustaining a finger injury during a club game.

Jamshed, 22, had been included in Pakistan's Twenty20 and one-day squads.

"Nasir has sustained a index finger injury during a club match and doctors have advised him four to six weeks rest. He is out of the Sri Lanka tour," Pakistan Cricket Board media manager Nadeem Sarwar told Reuters.

Jamshed returned to Pakistan's one day team at the Asia Cup in Bangladesh in March after an international absence of nearly three years.

"It is disappointing to lose out on the tour in this unfortunate manner. But I just need to be patient and wait to get fit again," Jamshed said.

Pakistan are due to meet Sri Lanka in two Twenty20 matches, five one-day internationals and three tests from June 1. (Editing by Tom Bartlett)