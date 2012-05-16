KARACHI May 16 Opening batsman Nasir Jamshed
has been ruled out of Pakistan's tour to Sri Lanka next month
after sustaining a finger injury during a club game.
Jamshed, 22, had been included in Pakistan's Twenty20 and
one-day squads.
"Nasir has sustained a index finger injury during a club
match and doctors have advised him four to six weeks rest. He is
out of the Sri Lanka tour," Pakistan Cricket Board media manager
Nadeem Sarwar told Reuters.
Jamshed returned to Pakistan's one day team at the Asia Cup
in Bangladesh in March after an international absence of nearly
three years.
"It is disappointing to lose out on the tour in this
unfortunate manner. But I just need to be patient and wait to
get fit again," Jamshed said.
Pakistan are due to meet Sri Lanka in two Twenty20 matches,
five one-day internationals and three tests from June 1.
(Editing by Tom Bartlett)