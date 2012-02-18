KARACHI Feb 18 The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)
have told Reuters they will cooperate fully with any inquiry
after their former leg-spinner Danish Kaneria was linked in an
English court to a spot-fixing case.
Kaneria was named in court as a go-between in a spot-fixing
scandal which led to former English county player Mervyn
Westfield being jailed for four months on Friday.
"The PCB will cooperate totally with the ECB (English and
Wales Cricket Board) if it holds an inquiry into this matter as
it pertains to county cricket," the PCB's legal advisor,
Tafazzul Rizvi, told Reuters.
"It is a serious matter for us and we will now be examining
the judgement and evidence placed before the court during the
trial."
Kaneria was selected for the last of his 61 tests by the PCB
in August 2010 before being sidelined from the national team
over the spot-fixing scandal.
Since than he has appeared before the board's integrity
committee several times pleading his innocence.
Kaneria also took the PCB to the Sindh high court for not
clearing him for selection even though he had been cleared by
Essex police during the investigation into the spot-fixing
scandal.
The court rejected his petition on technical grounds.
"Kaneria's case is already with the integrity committee as
there were question marks over his integrity. But now there are
even more questions and we want to get to the bottom of the
truth," Rizvi said.
Bowler Westfield, 23, pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing
to being paid 6,000 pounds ($9,400) to give away a set number of
runs in the first over of a match between his Essex side and
Durham in September 2009. He will serve half his term in prison.
The London court heard on Friday that Westfield's Essex team
mate Kaneria told him that a friend would pay him to cheat.
Kaneria's brother, Vicky, said they had already instructed
their lawyer in London to act to clear the player's name.
"Danish is innocent according to the Essex police after
complete investigations. Now that this trial is over we will
submit all documents and evidence asked for by the PCB to get
his name cleared," Vicky told Reuters.
Vicky said that his brother had been named in an attempt by
Westfield to try to reduce his own jail sentence.
"Westfield's testimony about Danish is not creditable as he
has changed his statements several times," he said.
Last year a London court sentenced three Pakistani players,
Salman Butt, Mohammad Asif and Mohammad Amir, to jail terms for
their involvement in a separate spot-fixing scandal.
