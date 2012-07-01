KARACHI Former test bowler Danish Kaneria is unlikely to be allowed to resume his career in Pakistan after being banned for life by the England and Wales Cricket Board, the Pakistan board (PCB) said on Saturday.

Kaneria was banned for life from any involvement in cricket under the jurisdiction of the ECB earlier this month after being found guilty of corruption while playing for county side Essex.

"We have an obligation to the ICC anti-corruption code which states clearly that member countries must also implement decisions relating to corruption against any player in their jurisdictions," PCB chief operating officer, Subhan Ahmed told Reuters.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) at its executive board meeting urged all member countries for a worldwide ban on Kaneria.

"It is highly unlikely he will be allowed to play now even if he appeals the decision," Ahmed said.

Kaneria, who has played 61 tests and taken 261 wickets for Pakistan, has said he is innocent and will appeal the life ban.

The 31-year-old was found guilty by the ECB of encouraging or attempting to encourage Essex team mate Mervyn Westfield to underperform in a match in 2009.

Kaneria was named in a London court in February as a go-between in a spot-fixing scandal that resulted in Westfield going to jail for four months.

Three other Pakistani players, former captain Salman Butt, Mohammad Asif and Mohammad Amir were jailed last year for their part in a separate spot-fixing scandal during the fourth test against England at Lords in 2010.

The trio were also given minimum five-year bans by the ICC.

(Editing By Alison Wildey)