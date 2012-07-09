Murray into semi-finals after taming Nishikori
PARIS World number one Andy Murray shrugged off a sluggish start to reach his fifth French Open semi-final with a 2-6 6-1 7-6(0) 6-1 defeat of Japan's Kei Nishikori on Wednesday.
KARACHI Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria has been suspended from playing in his home country after his life ban in England for corruption while playing for Essex in the county championship.
A Pakistan Cricket Board spokesman said on Monday Kaneira would be unable to play until a decision had been reached on any appeal from the player.
PARIS If Stan Wawrinka's hot streak extends another four days, the Swiss might be unstoppable in his quest for a second French Open title, three-times former champion Mats Wilander told Reuters.