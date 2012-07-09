Pakistan's Danish Kaneria celebrates taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Malinda Warnapura with teammates on the fourth day of their third test cricket match in Colombo in this July 23, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

KARACHI Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria has been suspended from playing in his home country after his life ban in England for corruption while playing for Essex in the county championship.

A Pakistan Cricket Board spokesman said on Monday Kaneira would be unable to play until a decision had been reached on any appeal from the player.

