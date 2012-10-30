KARACHI Oct 30 Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria will have his appeal against a life ban for corruption in English county cricket heard in Britain in early December, a source close to the former test player told Reuters.

Kaneria, 31, was banned for life from playing in Britain after an England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) disciplinary panel ruled last June that he had been involved in spot-fixing.

Tafazzul Rizvi, a legal advisor to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), said the board had been informed of the hearing.

"Basically under ECB rules it will be a fresh trial and hearing in which there will be a reappraisal of witnesses and Danish can produce fresh witnesses as well," he said.

The PCB has suspended Kaneria from domestic cricket pending his appeal hearing. (Editing by John Mehaffey)