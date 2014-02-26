Spurs beat rivals Arsenal to keep up title challenge
London - Tottenham Hotspur beat local rivals Arsenal with second-half goals from prolific pair Dele Alli and Harry Kane on Sunday to maintain their Premier league title challenge.
LAHORE The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed Rashid Latif as the new chief selector and also offered him an important role in dealing with anti-corruption issues, the former captain said on Wednesday.
"The board chairman (Najam Sethi) offered me the position of chief selector in addition to education and training in anti-corruption unit. I have accepted both responsibilities," Latif told Reuters.
Latif, 45, who played 37 tests and 166 one-day from 1992-2003 is a prominent voice against the menace of match-fixing in the country.
"I see both responsibilities as a big challenge. I will start working as chief selector from April 1 and my main task is to prepare and pick a strong squad for the 2015 World Cup," Latif said.
The former wicketkeeper-batsman said he was equally keen on the other role.
"It excites me a lot as I want to educate our players about the pitfalls of corruption in any form in cricket," he said.
Pakistan cricket has functioned without a chief selector since last September when the Islamabad High Court put aside a decision by the board to appoint former captain Moin Khan as chief selector.
(Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
Chelsea took a major step towards the Premier League title with an impressive 3-0 win over Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday.