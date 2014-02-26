LAHORE Feb 26 The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed Rashid Latif as the new chief selector and also offered him an important role in dealing with anti-corruption issues, the former captain said on Wednesday.

"The board chairman (Najam Sethi) offered me the position of chief selector in addition to education and training in anti-corruption unit. I have accepted both responsibilities," Latif told Reuters.

Latif, 45, who played 37 tests and 166 one-day from 1992-2003 is a prominent voice against the menace of match-fixing in the country.

"I see both responsibilities as a big challenge. I will start working as chief selector from April 1 and my main task is to prepare and pick a strong squad for the 2015 World Cup," Latif said.

The former wicketkeeper-batsman said he was equally keen on the other role.

"It excites me a lot as I want to educate our players about the pitfalls of corruption in any form in cricket," he said.

Pakistan cricket has functioned without a chief selector since last September when the Islamabad High Court put aside a decision by the board to appoint former captain Moin Khan as chief selector. (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)