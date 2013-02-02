Cricket-Afghanistan scraps cricket ties with Pakistan after Kabul blast
June 1 The cricket boards of Pakistan and Afghanistan have cancelled all proposed fixtures between the two countries following Wednesday's truck bomb in Kabul.
Feb 2 Pakistan were dismissed for their lowest test total of 49 by South Africa on the second day of the first test at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Saturday.
Their previous lowest was 53 against Australia in Sharjah on Oct. 11, 2002 (Editing by John Mehaffey)
LONDON, June 1 Tamim Iqbal struck a fluent century to lead Bangladesh to a decent total of 305 for six against England in the opening game of the Champions Trophy at The Oval on Thursday.