DHAKA Dec 18 Bangladesh were 285 for five wickets at lunch on the second day of the second test against Pakistan in Dhaka on Sunday.

Scores: Bangladesh 285-5 (Shakib Al Hasan 136 not out, Shahriar Nafees 97; Aizaz Cheema 3-60) v Pakistan

