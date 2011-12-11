CHITTAGONG, Bangladesh Younis Khan completed his 19th test century as Pakistan piled the misery on Bangladesh in the first test, reaching 525-4 at lunch on the third day in Chittagong on Sunday.

The visitors, resuming on 415-4, built a lead of 390 runs after Bangladesh were bowled out for 135 run on the opening day.

Younis (158) was batting with Asad Shafiq (86) at the break as Pakistan moved towards a declaration.

Shafiq, who surpassed his previous career best of 83 and is now eying his maiden test century, had his share of luck as Rubel Hossain dropped him off Shahadat Hossain on 43.

Younis, unbeaten on 96 overnight, completed his century off the third ball of the morning, flicking Shahadat towards fine leg for a four.

Bangladesh were unlucky not have the wicket of Younis, who was caught by Elias Sunny off Rubel on 138 only for the umpire to rule it as no-ball.

