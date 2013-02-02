Cricket-Afghanistan scraps cricket ties with Pakistan after Kabul blast
June 1 The cricket boards of Pakistan and Afghanistan have cancelled all proposed fixtures between the two countries following Wednesday's truck bomb in Kabul.
JOHANNESBURG Feb 2 Pakistan were 40 for seven wickets at lunch on day two of the first test against South Africa at the Wanderers on Saturday.
Scores:
Pakistan: 40-7 (Steyn 3-8) v South Africa 253 (Kallis 50; Hafeez 4-16). (Compiled by Nick Said; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
LONDON, June 1 Tamim Iqbal struck a fluent century to lead Bangladesh to a decent total of 305 for six against England in the opening game of the Champions Trophy at The Oval on Thursday.