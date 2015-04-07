Pakistan batsman Sohaib Maqsood will miss this month's limited over series in Bangladesh with a hand injury, the country's cricket board said on Tuesday.

The right-handed middle-order batsman, who is not part of the test squad, has a fracture in his upper left-arm and has been replaced by Saad Nasim for the one-day internationals, the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement.

The 24-year-old Nasim has played three Twenty20 internationals for Pakistan but is yet to make his debut in the 50-over format.

Pakistan will play three ODIs and a lone Twenty20 match in Bangladesh before the first of the two-test series starts in Khulna on April 28.

