KARACHI Feb 29 Pakistan's
Misbah-ul-Haq has urged critics not to press the panic button
amid calls for him to stand down as captain in the wake of
one-day international and Twenty20 series defeats to England.
Pakistan whitewashed England 3-0 in their test series but
lost 4-0 in the ODIs and 2-1 in the Twenty20 series in the UAE.
"I am surprised that some people are now talking about
changes in the team and questioning my captaincy after just one
bad series," Misbah told reporters after returning to his
hometown Lahore.
"I don't think we need to press any panic button and I have
no issues continuing as captain for all three formats."
Some former players and sections of the media had been
critical of the defeats and called for Misbah to only focus on
test cricket.
Misbah said captaincy and selection issues were the cricket
board's concerns.
"But my mind is clear, we had a bad series but this team can
bounce back strongly and we just need to work on our weak areas
like our batting," he added.
"Let's not forget this same team has been winning for the
last one year against every team. One bad performance should not
mean we make too many changes in the team.
"England played better than us in the limited over games and
their bowlers hit back hard after the test defeats. The batting
struggled on both sides throughout the series as the pitches
were not that easy for batting," he added.
The Pakistan Cricket Board is expected to announce the
appointment of Australian Dav Whatmore as head coach of the team
this week ahead of the Asia Cup beginning in Bangladesh in
March.
"If he comes he can do a lot for our team as well," Misbah
added.
(Editing by Peter Rutherford)
