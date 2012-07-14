Manchester United top Forbes' most valuable soccer teams list
Manchester United have replaced European champions Real Madrid as the world's most valuable soccer team, according to the annual list published by Forbes on Tuesday.
KARACHI Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq has again confirmed his support for the use of the Decision Review System (DRS) in international matches.
"The DRS is an effective tool to rectify any umpiring errors which mean a lot during tight and close matches," Misbah told reporters after returning home on Saturday following test and one-day series defeats in Sri Lanka.
"The ICC and cricket boards must work towards a unified DRS system for world cricket."
Pakistan complained about poor umpiring decisions during the first test against Sri Lanka in Galle which they lost heavily.
The Sri Lankan cricket board did not use the DRS for the series against Pakistan although it did do so in matches against England this year.
A Pakistan Cricket Board official said it was trying to secure sponsorship for using the DRS in the upcoming one-day series against Australia in the United Arab Emirates.
"We believe it is a technology which is good for cricket and helps both teams that is why we will keep on supporting its use," the official said.
The International Cricket Council decided against making the use of DRS mandatory, leaving it up to individual boards to decide when to use the technology.
