KARACHI Pakistan test and one-day captain Misbah-ul-Haq has backed an International Cricket Council (ICC) move to introduce day-night tests but suggested initial trials with the coloured ball in first class cricket.

"It is a good move by the ICC but I think first day and night first class matches need to be held regularly as the coloured ball remains an issue," Misbah told reporters.

On Monday the ICC said countries could now agree to play day-night matches. Experiments have been conducted with pink, orange and yellow balls to decide which colour is best in both daylight and under floodlights.

(Editing by John Mehaffey)