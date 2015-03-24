Pakistan's captain Misbah-ul-Haq reacts as he walks off the ground after being dismissed for 73 runs during their Cricket World Cup match against Zimbabwe at the Gabba in Brisbane March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed

KARACHI Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq has urged the cricket board to give the skipper and coach the final say in selection matters.

The 40-year-old batsman made his one-day international farewell when the team were knocked out of the World Cup by Australia in last week's quarter-finals but will continue to lead the side in tests.

"I think the coach and captain should have the authority to make selections," Misbah told reporters in Lahore on Tuesday.

Under the existing set-up the coach and captain can only give advice to the selection committee.

"I am blamed for most of the problems without anyone realising that most of the time I alone am not responsible for the decisions," said Misbah.

"Some players I have played with are very biased in theircomments. Some former players use harsh language and this is not helping Pakistan cricket."

Misbah said the batsmen let Pakistan down at the 50-over World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

"It was mainly due to our bowlers that we made the quarter- finals but we need to look at and resolve our batting woes," he added. "Our batsmen need to work harder and be more serious about their skills."

