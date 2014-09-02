KARACHI, Sept 2 Pakistan test and one-day captain Misbah-ul-Haq says he is prepared to go back to the drawing board to try to recover his batting form.

"I feel it myself that my not contributing with the bat was one of the reasons for our poor performances in Sri Lanka," Misbah told reporters in Lahore on Tuesday after a meeting with Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Shaharyar Khan.

Misbah and head coach Waqar Younis were called for separate meetings to discuss the recent tour to Sri Lanka where Pakistan lost both tests and the one-day series 2-1.

Misbah, 40, normally a prolific scorer in both formats, contributed just 67 in his four test innings and the same number of runs in the three one-dayers that followed.

The senior batsman has been under pressure to step down as captain.

"If you talk about pressure on me, I don't take pressure because it is no solution to any problem. I try to remain positive all the time, no matter what is said," he added.

"But when you play in a team as a senior batsman you are expected to contribute tellingly, which I didn't do in Sri Lanka.

"I know it myself. I will go back to my basics and try to regain my form, as this is very important for the team," he said.

Misbah, who has remained under fire by critics and former players despite having a healthy average of 55 in his last 10 tests, felt that the debacle in Sri Lanka was due to lack of cricket.

"After Asia Cup and T20 World Cup we didn't get any cricket, and our domestic season was also off. I think this break in our momentum, rhythm and continuity led to the poor performances," he said.

Misbah, who has been captain since late 2010, was also asked whether he would like to have more say in selection matters.

"I think you should ask this question to someone, but as a captain I can only give my suggestions to the selectors," he said. "They listen to me, but sometimes the team is not according to what you want.

"Obviously everyone has his opinion on selection matters, but at the end collective opinion is taken into consideration while finalising team," he added.

Misbah also said that Pakistan's pool of players for the 2015 World Cup was more or less finalised.

He said the squad would be picked from the pool of players given central contracts, with the odd exception.

He said there was no need to press the panic button, promising that the players would look at the mistakes they made in Sri Lanka and try to improve in every department of the game before the next series against Australia and New Zealand

"We have time to find our rhythm again in the batting and bowling departments." (Editing by Neville Dalton)