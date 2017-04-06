April 6 Pakistan test captain Misbah-ul-Haq will quit international cricket after the three-test series in West Indies starting later this month, the 42-year-old announced on Thursday.

Misbah has played 72 test matches so far and is Pakistan's most successful test captain who led the team to the top rankings for the first time in 2016. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)