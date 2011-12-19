KARACHI Dec 19 Mohsin Khan will continue as interim Pakistan coach for next month's test and one-day series against England in the United Arab Emirates.

"There will be no change in the team management or national selection committee for the England series," Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Zaka Ashraf told a news conference in Lahore on Monday.

"We will look at hiring a fulltime coach after the series," Ashraf said.

Mohsin had been chief selector when the PCB appointed him as interim coach in September after the resignation of head coach, Waqar Younis for personal reasons.

The former test batsman has coached Pakistan to series wins over Sri Lanka and Bangladesh since taking charge.

Dav Whatmore, who has previously coached Sri Lanka and Bangladesh teams, was confirmed by the PCB as a leading candidate for the position of head coach.

Ashraf also said the PCB was hopeful international cricket would resume in Pakistan next year with a tour by Bangladesh.

"We have officially invited the Bangladesh board to send its team. They will be sending a security delegation next month to inspect the security arrangements and conditions in Pakistan," Ashraf said.

No test playing nation has toured Pakistan since an attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore in 2009 which killed seven people.

(Editing By Alison Wildey)