KARACHI Former test captain Moin Khan was handed the dual role of Pakistan's team manager and chief selector on Monday.

The 42-year-old served as head coach in the recent Asia Cup and World Twenty20 tournaments.

"Given his vast experience Moin has now been given the responsibilities of chief selector and manager," the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement.

It is the first time the board has handed the two roles to the same individual.

Former wicketkeeper-batsman Moin, who played 69 tests and 219 one-day internationals, was appointed chief selector last year but was not allowed to take up the position due to a court order.

"It is a big honour and a challenge," he said. "I will be under the spotlight."

