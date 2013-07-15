KARACHI Former captain Moin Khan has been appointed as Pakistan's chief selector replacing Iqbal Qasim, who resigned after the team's dismal performance in the Champions Trophy, the country's cricket board (PCB) said on Monday.

The 41-year-old Moin played 69 tests and 219 one-day internationals as a wicketkeeper-batsman for Pakistan during a 14-year career.

"Moin met with the PCB acting chairman Najam Sethi today and discussed in detail the role of the selectors and his vision for the future," a board spokesperson told Reuters.

Qasim had resigned from his post after Pakistan lost all three of their group matches at last month's Champions Trophy.

Qasim cited personal and health reasons for his decision to step down but was known to be unhappy with interference from the team management in selection affairs.

Moin, who was a member of the Pakistan squads that won the World Cup in 1992 and reached the final seven years later, said the job was a challenge.

"I have accepted this as a challenge and I am glad that PCB and my own vision corresponds in terms of preparing a pool of talented cricketers who can mount an effective challenge in the 2015 World Cup," Moin said.

The other selectors, former test cricketers Saleem Jaffer, Azhar Khan and Farrukh Zaman, would continue to work under Moin, the PCB added.

