The third test between Pakistan and New Zealand resumed in Sharjah on Friday in a sombre atmosphere with players and officials observing a minute's silence as a mark of respect for Phillip Hughes, who died from a head injury on Thursday.

Shortly after the Australian batsman's death was announced, the second day's play was called off with the Pakistan Cricket Board and their New Zealand counterparts deciding to finish the match on Monday instead of Sunday.

The 25-year-old Hughes was struck on the head by a bouncer during a domestic match on Tuesday and passed away after two days in a Sydney hospital from the injury which caused massive bleeding to his brain.

The Pakistan and New Zealand players, who all wore black armbands, also placed their bats outside their dressing rooms with their caps resting on the handles to reciprocate a global social media trend '#putoutyourbats' in memory of Hughes.

The New Zealand team were also playing with the initials 'P H' written below the silver fern crest on their shirts.

Pakistan, who lead the three-test series 1-0, resumed on 281 for three wickets with opening batsman Mohammad Hafeez unbeaten on 178 and captain Misbah-ul-Haq on 38.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by John O'Brien)