KARACHI May 7 Pakistan and New Zealand will play a three-test series in the United Arab Emirates in November and December, the Pakistan Cricket Board said on Wednesday.

The tour also includes a T20 match and five one-day internationals in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi ahead of the World Cup in 2015.

Since 2009, Pakistan has had to play all its home series at neutral venues abroad due to security concerns.

Itinerary: Nov 11-15: 1st Test at Abu Dhabi Nov 19-23: 2nd Test at Dubai Nov 27-Dec 1: 3rd Test at Sharjah Dec 5: T20 international at Dubai Dec 8: 1st ODI at Dubai Dec 12: 2nd ODI at Sharjah Dec 14: 3rd ODI at Sharjah Dec 17: 4th ODI at Abu Dhabi Dec 19: 5th ODI at Abu Dhabi (editing by Justin Palmer)