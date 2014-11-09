Openers Ahmed Shehzad and Mohammad Hafeez survived a few scary moments to add 85 runs in an unbeaten opening stand as Pakistan got off to a strong start in the first test against New Zealand in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Shehzad benefited from a missed stumping chance to reach the lunch interval on 40, while Hafeez had made 45 after Pakistan skipper Misbah-ul-Haq won the toss and opted to bat at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

After pacemen Trent Boult and Tim Southee had sent down the first eight overs, New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum introduced spin from both ends and the ploy nearly paid dividends.

Shehzad came charging down the track against off-spinner Mark Craig only to miss the drift but BJ Watling fumbled behind the stumps and could not collect the ball, allowing the batsman to scurry home.

Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi was unlucky when Hafeez's outside edge found Ross Taylor in the slip but a TV replay suggested the ball might have bounced before being collected.

Pakistan are full of confidence after completing a 2-0 series victory against Australia at the same venue last week and will be looking to continue their rich vein of form in the three-match series against New Zealand.

