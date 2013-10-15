Pakistan's Prime Minister has appointed an interim management committee (IMC) to supersede the Pakistan Cricket Board in order to reorganise the country's cricket structure.

The IMC will be headed by Najam Sethi and includes former PCB Chairman Shaharyar Khan and former test captain Zaheer Abbas.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif made the decision in view of the current constitutional and legal issues surrounding the PCB.

"The IMC will be in force for 90 days and will be responsible for performing day-to-day domestic and international functions for the promotion of the game in line with the directions of the Court," the government said in a statement.

