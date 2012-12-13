Pakistan's Shahid Afridi is bowled out by Australia's Mitchell Starc (unseen) during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

KARACHI Sports psychologist Maqbool Babri will accompany the Pakistan cricket team on their tour of India this month for the first bilateral series between the two countries since 2007.

"It will be a high pressure tour and the T20 and ODI squads include some youngsters. So we are sending Dr Maqbool Babri with the team to India," Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Zaka Ashraf told reporters on Thursday.

Babri was hired recently by the board to hold counseling sessions with fast bowler Mohammad Amir, who was jailed for corruption along with team mates Salman Butt and Mohammad Asif after a spot-fixing scandal in the 2010 Lord's test against England.

(Editing by John Mehaffey)