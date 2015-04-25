April 25 Fast bowler Rahat Ali has joined the long list of Pakistan's injured players in being ruled out of the two-test series in Bangladesh, the country's cricket board (PCB) said on Saturday.

"Rahat Ali out of test series against Bangladesh due to hamstring injury. Replacement, if any, will be announced in due course," the PCB said on Twitter.

The 26-year-old left-armer joins batsman Sohaib Maqsood, fast bowling colleagues Sohail Khan and Ehsan Adil and leg-spinner Yasir Shah, who have all been ruled out with injuries.

The first test starts in Khulna on April 28 with the second match in Dhaka from May 6.

Bangladesh won the recent one-day series 3-0, their first ever series victory over Pakistan, and eased to a seven-wicket win in a Twenty20 international on Friday. (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Ed Osmond)