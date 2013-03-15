Pakistan's wicket keeper Kamran Akmal (L) looks on as South Africa's Farhaan Behardien (R) plays a shot during their second One Day International (ODI) cricket match in Centurion, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

South Africa had recovered from a poor start to reach 177 for seven in the 39th over when rain suspended play in the second one day international against Pakistan in Pretoria on Friday.

Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Irfan had reduced the hosts to 62 for five as he claimed four for 33 in a fierce-some spell of fast bowling on a wicket that has variable bounce.

Farhaan Behardien (58) scored his maiden limited-over half-century before falling victim to Mohammad Hafeez shortly before the break.

Robin Petersen was 39 not out and Kyle Abbott was unbeaten on four.

