LAHORE, Sept 23 Involving the tainted trio of Salman Butt, Mohammad Asif and Mohammad Amir will be "extremely dangerous" for the reputation of the inaugural Pakistan Super League (PSL), former captain Ramiz Raja has said.

Former captain Butt and pacemen Asif and Amir were cleared by the International Cricket council (ICC) to return to competitive cricket from Sept. 2 after serving bans for a fixing scandal in 2010.

The trio have been put under strict monitoring by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and local media have ruled out an international return for any of them before February.

The inaugural PSL, to be held in February in either United Arab Emirates or Doha, is likely to feature them but Raja feared it would be a setback for the image of the Twenty20 competition which will also feature players including Kevin Pietersen, Shakib Al Hasan and Dwayne Bravo.

"I have solid views regarding this matter. The crime committed by them is unforgivable," Ramiz, now a commentator, told Dawn News.

"I personally would never want them to be a part of the PSL as it is going to be extremely dangerous for the model of the event and image of Pakistan cricket."

He resented the trio being allowed to use Lahore's National Cricket Academy for their rehabilitation.

"They get special treatment at the NCA. They are provided with young players to train with, they get their clothes washed and have food at the academy. This is not acceptable," he said.

Twenty20 leagues in India and Bangladesh have been hit by corruption scandals and Ramiz, who played 57 tests between 1984-1997, said PSL organisers must be vigilant against the menace.

"With involvement of money comes in the potential of corruption, but avoiding such circumstances totally depends on high quality management and organising skills." (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)