LONDON Pakistan bowler Abdur Rehman has been given a 12-week ban after testing positive for cannabis while playing for Somerset in the English county season, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Wednesday.

Rehman, the 32-year-old left-arm spinner, failed the drugs test on August 8 during a county championship match against Nottinghamshire, the ECB said in a statement.

The suspension will run until midnight on Friday, December 21.

Rehman said: "I apologise to my family, the PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board), the ECB, Somerset County Cricket Club, my team mates and my fans.

"It was an error of judgement on my part that will cost me dearly and I would like it to be a lesson to all others in sports and elsewhere.

"I will do my best to stay fit and focused during my suspension and, god willing, will be available for selection for the India series should the PCB see fit for me to be selected."

Somerset chief executive Guy Lavender said: "Somerset fully supports the action taken by the ECB.

"The club does not condone the use of illegal drugs in any circumstances and all Somerset players are made fully aware of this policy on a regular basis."

The PCB has withdrawn Rehman's name from the Sialkot Stallions squad due to play in the Champions League Twenty20 qualifying tournament in South Africa starting on October 9.

Rehman has played 17 tests and 25 one-day internationals for Pakistan.

(Writing by Stephen Wood; Editing by Ken Ferris)